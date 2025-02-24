DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy: Hosts Pakistan knocked out; New Zealand, India qualify for semifinals

Champions Trophy: Hosts Pakistan knocked out; New Zealand, India qualify for semifinals

Kiwis beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets, march into semifinals from Group A
article_Author
PTI
Rawalpindi, Updated At : 10:31 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century during a Champions Trophy Group A match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on February 24, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A match here on Monday, a result which sent the Kiwis as well as India into the Champions Trophy semifinals.

New Zealand’s win meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, who have lost both their two matches so far, were knocked out of the tournament.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.

Advertisement

Rachin Ravindra (112) struck a magnificent century as New Zealand chased down the target of 237 with 23 balls to spare.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway chipped in with 55 and 30 respectively as New Zealand reached 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a modest 236 for 9 despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77.

Bracewell accounted for Tanzid Hasan (24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), Mahmudullah (4) and Bangladesh’s last match centurion Towhid Hridoy (7) to return with impactful figures of 10-0-26-4.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48).

New Zealand: 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1/28).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper