Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy: Imam-ul-Haq approved as replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad

Champions Trophy: Imam-ul-Haq approved as replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad

Replacing a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad
article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:54 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

The 29-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury.

Replacing a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

