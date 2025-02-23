DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy: Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most ODI catches for India

Champions Trophy: Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most ODI catches for India

Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124) and Suresh Raina (102) are the others on the elite list
article_Author
IANS
Dubai, Updated At : 08:08 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. PTI
Advertisement

Virat Kohli surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin to hold the record for the most catches as a fielder for India in ODIs with 158 catches during the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, 36, took the catch of Naseem Shah, off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery in the 47th over to reach the record. He also went on to take the catch of Khushdil Shah in the final over to better his tally.

Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124) and Suresh Raina (102) are the others on the elite list.

Advertisement

Kohli, who is also the third-highest scorer in the format behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, is just 15 runs away from reaching the elusive 14,000 ODI run milestone.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan's batters got off to a good start but struggled to maintain a solid run rate, with a 104-run stand between Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) being the only prominent feature of their innings, though it came at a snail's pace. From 151-2, Pakistan looked prime to go beyond 250, but India triggered a batting meltdown to bowl them out for 241.

Advertisement

Alongside Virat, spinner Kuldeep also etched his name in the record books by becoming the fifth Indian spinner to claim 300 international wickets. The 30-year-old from Kanpur joined the ranks of legendary spinners Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuldeep reached the milestone after dismissing Salman Ali Agha for his 300th wicket in the 43rd over.

India will be hoping to complete the 242 run chase that stands in between them and a semi-final spot in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma led side had successfully chased a target of 229, on the same venue, in their opening game against Bangladesh but will have to survive the opening spell of lethal left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and young pacer Naseem Shah alongside dangerous leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper