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Home / Cricket / Chapman, Ravindra ruled out of India ODIs; Nicholls, Seifert among 4 called in by NZ

Chapman, Ravindra ruled out of India ODIs; Nicholls, Seifert among 4 called in by NZ

New Zealand make changes to squad for five-match series starting Wednesday; Chapman recovering from hamstring injury, Ravindra from shoulder niggle

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PTI
Auckland, Updated At : 10:38 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during an ODI match. PTI file
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Senior batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against India starting on Wednesday as they have failed to recuperate from their respective injuries, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury while Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle.

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“A recent MRI showed Chapman's left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra's right shoulder requires more recovery time before he's able to field at full capacity,” NZC said in a statement.

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Tim Seifert, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be in the squad for the full series, while Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three games. Dean Foxcroft has been pencilled in for the fourth and fifth match of the series.

Matt Henry assembles with the squad today and will be assessed on his readiness to play, while Matt Fisher, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODI, will remain with the squad for the full series as an additional bowling option.

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New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing that Chapman and Ravindra have been ruled out.

“I caught up with Mark last week and although he's disappointed he's working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks,” Walter said.

“We're pleased to bring in Henry who is no stranger to this side, and Dean who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies,” he added.

New Zealand Squad (first three games): Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

ODIs (last two games): Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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