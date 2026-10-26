Chennai Super Kings and batting coach Mike Hussey part ways; Batty joins as assistant coach

Chennai Super Kings on Monday parted ways with their long-standing batting coach Mike Hussey, continuing the sweeping revamp of the backroom staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Hussey took over the CSK’s batting coach role in 2018 after playing six seasons for the franchise.

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“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family,” the CSK said in their social media handles, announcing the decision to move on from Hussey.

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“Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years.

“Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King,” the statement read.

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The Super Kings also officially bid farewell to bowling coach Eric Simons, who has been replaced by former India pacer Mohit Sharma.

“An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team’s success over the years.

“We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.”

Rajiv Kumar, team’s assistant coach, and fielding coach James Foster too will not be a part of the backroom staff from IPL 2027.

The Super Kings also decided to not continue with physio Tommy Simsek.

The five-time champions were below par since winning the league in 2023, finishing 5th (2024), 10th (2025) and 8th (2026) in the subsequent years.

The disappointing run prompted the franchise to end its long association with head coach Stephen Fleming, who has moved on to take charge of England’s Test team.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has taken over from Fleming, and next year’s IPL will be his first assignment with the Super Kings.

Batty to assist Zaheer

Meanwhile, former England spinner Gareth Batty, who played 9 Tests, 10 ODIs and a T20I, has joined CSK as assistant coach.

The 49-year-old knows Zaheer from close quarters, thanks to their stint with English county Worcestershire.

However, Batty has quickly established himself as an astute coach, guiding Surrey to three successive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024.

Batty also worked as an assistant coach with MI London in the rebranded Hundred competition.

“Thank you hardly seems enough for all that Surrey has meant to me. It has been a privilege to serve this great club, to share in its success and challenges,” Batty said in a statement.

“The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and I with CSK in the IPL and I’m looking forward to getting going,” he added.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, said: “He has a passion and knowledge for the game as well as a determination to get the very best out of himself and those around him.

“When he made the transition into coaching, he brought those same qualities with him.”