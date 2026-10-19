Chinmay Sutar becomes second Indian to score 400 in first-class cricket

Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar on Monday became only the second Indian batter to score 400 runs in first-class cricket, achieving the rare feat on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Nagaland here.

The first Indian batter to go past the mark was Bhausahab Babasaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948.

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Sutar, who played Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai before moving to Mizoram, remained not out on 400, which he made of 517 balls with 46 fours and seven sixes.

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Mizoram declared their first innings at 581 for nine.

Sutar was batting on 231 when last batter Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak joined him. Mizoram’s team score was 392 then.

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Chhakchhuak remained not out on 14 as Sutar added 189 runs for the 10th wicket.

Sutar alone made 169 runs in that remarkable partnership.

The highest first-class score ever made by a batter remains in the name of West Indian legend Brian Lara — 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Other batters to cross 400-mark in an innings: