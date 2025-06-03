Chris Gayle's viral look: Turban for Punjab Kings, jersey for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 final
West Indies cricket icon Chris Gayle has extended his support to both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- his former Indian Premier League (IPL) teams -- ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, Gayle was seen sporting a turban, symbolising his support for PBKS, and wearing an RCB jersey and customised shoes displaying the Red and Gold colours of RCB.
"Let The Game Begin! RCB v PBKS #OneIndia #IPL #Finals #2025," posted Gayle on Instagram.
Gayle has represented both RCB and PBKS in his illustrious IPL career.
