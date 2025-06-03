DT
Home / Cricket / Chris Gayle's viral look: Turban for Punjab Kings, jersey for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 final

Chris Gayle's viral look: Turban for Punjab Kings, jersey for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 final

In an Instagram post, Gayle is seen sporting a turban, symbolising his support for PBKS, and wearing an RCB jersey and customised shoes displaying the Red and Gold colours of RCB
ANI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 11:48 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
West Indies cricket icon Chris Gayle has extended his support to both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- his former Indian Premier League (IPL) teams -- ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Gayle was seen sporting a turban, symbolising his support for PBKS, and wearing an RCB jersey and customised shoes displaying the Red and Gold colours of RCB.

"Let The Game Begin! RCB v PBKS #OneIndia #IPL #Finals #2025," posted Gayle on Instagram.

Gayle has represented both RCB and PBKS in his illustrious IPL career.

