Colombo Test: India impose follow-on as Sri Lanka bowled out for 290

Rising Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha struck a second successive century to anchor his team's innings but could not prevent the follow on that India imposed on the hosts after bowling them out for 290 to grab a 213-run first-innings lead in the second Test here on Wednesday.

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India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.

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Resuming the penultimate day at 265/8, Sri Lanka were steered by Dinusha, who added quick runs before the hosts were bundled out in 89.4 overs.

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India had declared their first innings for 503/9.

The Lankan No.7, who was overnight on 85, attacked debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain with a six and a four in the spinner's first over of the day to race into the nineties.

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Dinusha then completed his second Test century in the next over with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna. The 25-year-old left-hander scored 100 and 84 in the opening Test at Galle.

For India, Saransh (1/45) provided the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Lahiru Kumara for his maiden Test wicket, before taking the prized scalp of Dinusha who got out for 103 (162b; 8x4, 3x6).

Prasidh Krishna (3/52) and Manav Suthar (3/85) picked up three wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India: 503/9 declared.

Sri Lanka: 290 all out in 89.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 103, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 80; Prasidh Krishna 3/52, Manav Suthar (3/85).