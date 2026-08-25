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Home / Cricket / Colombo Test: Rain delays post-lunch session after India reduce Sri Lanka to 130/4

Colombo Test: Rain delays post-lunch session after India reduce Sri Lanka to 130/4

Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 65; Prasidh Krishna takes 3/35 as hosts trail by 373 runs

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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India's Prasidh Krishna, third left, with teammates celebrates after taking a wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara on day three of the second Test cricket match, in Colombo, Tuesday, August 25, 2026. PTI
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A short spell of rain on Tuesday afternoon delayed the start of the second session by about half an hour on day three of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka here.

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The umpires revised the resumption time to 1:10 pm local time after the rain left the outfield wet. The tea break was subsequently pushed to 3:25 pm, while the scheduled end of play was revised to 5:40 pm.

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Sri Lanka were placed at 130 for four at lunch, trailing India by 373 runs.

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An impressive Pasindu Sooriyabandara (65) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (4) were at the crease, while Prasidh Krishna returned figures of 3/35.

Starting from 8 for two, the home side added 122 runs in the opening passage of the day, which was also spiced up by verbal exchanges between Sarfaraz Khan, substituting for Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj and the Lankan batters.

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Before the Lankans gained some foothold, India began the day brightly, dismissing overnight batter Kamil Mishara (19).

Mishara failed to deal with a viciously rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, fending it to stumper Dhruv Jurel.

But Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) thwarted India's hopes of making further inroads into the Lankan top order for nearly two hours.

They tackled the bowlers with little nerves and hardly allowed two spinners — Manav Suthar and debutant Saransh Jain — to settle down.

The off-spinner Jain procured some bounce and turn, but the Lankan duo handled that interrogation of their judgement rather comfortably.

They added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and Sooriyabandara, who was playing his second Test, was the lead act of that alliance. The elegant right-hander reached his maiden Test fifty in 76 balls.

Mendis, on the other hand, smashed Manav Suthar for a six over mid-wicket to announce his intentions.

But Prasidh, who bowled two lively spells, broke the blooming alliance with another snorter aimed at the throat of Mendis, which he pulled straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at mid-wicket.

India also fetched the stalled momentum back with that wicket, and the hostile spell of Prasidh also meant that India did not miss Jadeja, who abstained from bowling in the first session.

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