DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Complaint filed against Wasim Akram for alleged association with betting app: Cybercrime official

Complaint filed against Wasim Akram for alleged association with betting app: Cybercrime official

A complainant, Muhammad Fiaz has filed an application with National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore
article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 07:57 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Wasim Akram. File
Advertisement

A complaint has been filed against former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram for allegedly endorsing and associating with an online “gambling and betting” platform relating to sports, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A complainant, Muhammad Fiaz has filed an application with National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, seeking legal action against Akram for allegedly promoting a gambling and betting app.

He said the former fast bowler was linked with a foreign betting app — Baji — as its brand ambassador.

Advertisement

“A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the app,” the complainant said.

He requested NCCIA to take strict legal action against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act of 2016.

Advertisement

A NCCIA official said on Tuesday that it received a complaint against Akram for being a brand ambassador of a foreign betting app and “we will take action against him if the allegations are found true”.

Akram has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter.

In connection with the promotion of the same online app, famous TikToker and YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts