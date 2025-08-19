Complaint filed against Wasim Akram for alleged association with betting app: Cybercrime official

A complaint has been filed against former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram for allegedly endorsing and associating with an online “gambling and betting” platform relating to sports, an official said on Tuesday.

A complainant, Muhammad Fiaz has filed an application with National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, seeking legal action against Akram for allegedly promoting a gambling and betting app.

He said the former fast bowler was linked with a foreign betting app — Baji — as its brand ambassador.

“A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the app,” the complainant said.

He requested NCCIA to take strict legal action against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act of 2016.

A NCCIA official said on Tuesday that it received a complaint against Akram for being a brand ambassador of a foreign betting app and “we will take action against him if the allegations are found true”.

Akram has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter.

In connection with the promotion of the same online app, famous TikToker and YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday.