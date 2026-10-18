Consistency overrated in T20s for top-order batters, Samson never out of form: Pujara

Former India player Cheteshwar Pujara believes consistency is overrated for top-order batters in T20 cricket, backing Sanju Samson to bounce back with a single defining innings as the team prepares for its upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand.

"Consistency should be there, but for the top order, I think consistency is overrated in T20s," Pujara said while analysing Samson's fluctuating returns on JioHotstar's 'Out or Not Out'.

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"He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates. But it is always a matter of one innings. He plays one good innings, and he is back in form.

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"So, you cannot say that this player is not in form. In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures. Who doesn't get out in T20s?" he added.

India, who recently finished their five-match T20I series against the West Indies in a 2-2 draw, will begin their multi-format tour of New Zealand with the shortest format.

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Pujara also expressed doubts over the possibility of Samson and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featuring together in India's playing XI in New Zealand, citing the need for additional all-rounders in conditions that could demand greater balance.

"Vaibhav playing every game seems a bit difficult in New Zealand because there you need more all-rounders, either a spin all-rounder or a seaming all-rounder. So, there you don't need a lot of batters, especially in the top order," he said.

"Either Sanju Samson can open or Vaibhav. I don't think both can be part of the playing XI in New Zealand conditions. So, Vaibhav will have to wait, but he will get opportunities."

Pujara, however, clarified that Sooryavanshi could still feature during the series if conditions or player availability create an opening.

"If the spot opens up for him based on conditions or players' fitness, that's fine. But both Sanju and Vaibhav cannot be in the playing XI in New Zealand," he said.

Abhishek Nayar also backed the view that Samson's place in the side would continue to attract scrutiny during quiet spells, only for the wicketkeeper-batter to silence his critics with a substantial knock.

"Sanju plays with everyone's emotions because he won't score runs for two matches, and everyone starts raising questions," Nayar said.

He added that Sooryavanshi might have to wait for his opportunities, stressing that team balance and the left-right batting combination would be important considerations in the selection process.