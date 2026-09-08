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Home / Cricket / Cricket Australia approves Big Bash League privatisation, Melbourne Renegades up for sale

Cricket Australia approves Big Bash League privatisation, Melbourne Renegades up for sale

CA to invite bids for 100 per cent stake in Melbourne franchise; other clubs can decide on private investment

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PTI
Melbourne, Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Melbourne Renegades players during a Big Bash League match. Photo: X@RenegadesBBL
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Big Bash League team Melbourne Renegades is up for sale in full as Cricket Australia on Tuesday approved "self-determination" privatisation model in its T20 league.

CA announced that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in Melbourne Renegades.

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The new ownership in the franchise will be in place for the 2027-28 Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League seasons, and the sale process will have no impact on the upcoming seasons of the BBL and the WBBL this Australian summer, reported cricket.com.au.

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The Melbourne Renegades is being run in a caretaker mode by the Australian cricket governing body, with the WBL side having recently signed West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews.

CA will also consider putting the other clubs for sale under the "self-determination" model, "which allows each state to make its own decision if and when to sell stakes in their BBL clubs", the report added.

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Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars are the other clubs believed to be interested in private investment.

But other teams such as Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat, and Adelaide Strikers, are not interested in private investment at the moment. The option of going for sale would remain open for these teams in future.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird informed in a statement that the governing body will continue to have control over international scheduling, availability of the players, salary caps as well as media rights.

While CA will retain power to approve or veto investors and set reserve price, any changes to club names, colours and branding would need approvals. In case of Melbourne Renegades, CA will be the approving party while for other teams, the same would be the relevant state body.

"Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level," Baird was quoted as saying.

"By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensuring we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level," he added.

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