Cricket Australia open to hosting Ashes Test in India       

After deciding to take the Big Bash League opener to Chennai later this year, Cricket Australia is now considering the idea of having an Ashes Test in India at some point in future.

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CA chief executive Todd Greenberg, however, ruled out any immediate plan. Australia is preparing to the host the Big Bash Opener in Chennai in December.

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“Our relationship with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) but also the BCCI is very strong, and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas,” Greenberg told BBC’s Stumped podcast.

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“It’s not something we’re currently planning, but it would be certainly open to consideration. I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it,” he added.

Greenberg also noted that a packed cricket calendar might come in the way of a proposal that would require immense logistical coordination between the three bodies.

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“The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there’s only 365 days in a schedule and we probably need another month or two (to) generate some of the content that we’re trying to,” he said.

England are scheduled to host the Ashes next year.