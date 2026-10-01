Cricketer Renuka’s name missing from award list despite Asiad gold

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced cash awards for Himachal Pradesh athletes who won medals at the Asian Games in Japan. However, the name of Renuka Thakur, the medium-pacer who was part of the gold-medal winning Indian women’s cricket team at the Games, is missing from the list of athletes for whom cash awards have been announced.

The omission has left Renuka’s family upset, with her mother planning to bring the matter to the Chief Minister’s notice.

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Days after the Indian women’s kabaddi team, which has four players from Himachal, won gold, and marathon runner Sawan Barwal and long-distance runner Seema Kumari won silver and bronze, respectively, at the Games, the Chief Minister announced a total of Rs 5.33 crore in cash awards for the state’s medallists.

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As per the state sports policy, Rs 33.33 lakh each was announced for the four kabaddi players, Rs 1.50 crore for Seema for winning a bronze medal and Rs 2.50 crore for Barwal for his silver.

In the government release announcing the awards, however, Renuka’s name did not figure. Renuka, who hails from Rohru, was part of the 15-member Indian squad that won the gold medal. Although she did not feature in the playing XI in any of India’s matches at the Games, she was officially part of the gold-medal winning squad.

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The omission has disappointed her family. A family member said Renuka’s mother planned to raise the issue with the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, the state government had announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for Renuka last November for being part of the Indian team that won the Women’s World Cup. According to the family, however, the promised amount is yet to be released.