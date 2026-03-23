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Home / Cricket / Dasun Shanaka to join Rajasthan Royals as replacement for injured Sam Curran

Dasun Shanaka to join Rajasthan Royals as replacement for injured Sam Curran

Shanaka's move to RR makes him the second international player after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani to leave the Pakistan Super League for a stint in the Indian Premier League

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:24 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Sri Lanka T20 Captain Dasun Shanaka. PTI File
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Sri Lanka T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka was on Monday confirmed as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Rajasthan Royals camp for IPL 2026.

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Shanaka will join Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore.

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"Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 crore as a replacement for Curran. Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name," an IPL release said.

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The 34-year-old Dasun Shanaka made a solitary appearance in the IPL for Gujarat Titans in 2023, playing three matches.

"We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season," RR head coach and team director Kumar Sangakkara said in a statement.

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"Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side," he added.

"Dasun Shanaka brings vast experience and composure to the Royals' lower-middle order, having been a consistent performer for Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals," the franchise said.

Shanaka's move to RR makes him the second international player after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani to leave the Pakistan Super League for a stint in the Indian Premier League.

After going unsold in the IPL auction, Shanaka was roped in by PSL team Lahore Qalandars.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2026 with a home game in Guwahati against Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

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