David Warner to feature in WCL Season 3 alongside De Villiers, Yuvraj, Bravo

The third season of World Championship of Legends (WCL) starting October 3 will feature former Australian opener David Warner alongside stars of yesteryear such as Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo and AB de Villiers to name a few, organisers stated in a release.

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While the venue is yet to be announced, the tournament is scheduled to be held from October 3-18.

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India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, while South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions.

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“Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments. The third season has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament,” the release stated.

“The WCL Season 3 promises some bigger names joining the squad, which includes the continuation of stars like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, with the addition of more stars like David Warner and Mahmudullah Riyadh,” the release further stated.

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Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said: “Season 3 is going to be very special. We will be moving out of the UK for this season and giving surprises to all our fans. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket, the biggest stars the fans could ever think about for Season 3.”