Day 2 of India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle delayed by rain

The second day’s play in the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka was delayed by rain, with the visitors unable to come out to bat due to incessant showers here on Sunday.

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On Saturday, the opening day of the Test, Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden Test century as India dominated proceedings, reaching 288/2 at stumps.

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Padikkal was unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, with 12 fours and a six, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 27 off 36 balls, having hit two boundaries.

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Experienced opener KL Rahul had retired hurt on 77 after sharing a 150-run partnership with Padikkal. The Karnataka duo had put India firmly in control before Rahul was forced to leave the field after suffering cramps in his arm.

However, rain played spoilsport for the second successive day. The second and third sessions on the opening day were also interrupted by rain.