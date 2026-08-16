DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Day 2 of India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle delayed by rain

Day 2 of India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle delayed by rain

On Saturday, the opening day of the Test, Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden Test century as India dominated proceedings, reaching 288/2 at stumps

article_Author
PTI
Galle, Updated At : 11:20 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The cricket field remains covered in rain during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

The second day’s play in the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka was delayed by rain, with the visitors unable to come out to bat due to incessant showers here on Sunday.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the opening day of the Test, Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden Test century as India dominated proceedings, reaching 288/2 at stumps.

Advertisement

Padikkal was unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, with 12 fours and a six, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 27 off 36 balls, having hit two boundaries.

Advertisement

Experienced opener KL Rahul had retired hurt on 77 after sharing a 150-run partnership with Padikkal. The Karnataka duo had put India firmly in control before Rahul was forced to leave the field after suffering cramps in his arm.

However, rain played spoilsport for the second successive day. The second and third sessions on the opening day were also interrupted by rain.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts