DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Deepti Sharma’s record spell powers India to 94-run rout of Thailand in women's Asia Cup opener

Deepti Sharma’s record spell powers India to 94-run rout of Thailand in women's Asia Cup opener

Shafali Verma smashes 8 fours and 3 sixes in her 36-ball knock

article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 11:22 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deepti Sharma. PTI file
Advertisement

Shafali Verma's belligerent 64 set the tone before Deepti Sharma's record-breaking three-wicket burst without conceding a run powered India to a thumping 94-run win over Thailand in their Women's T20 Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The flamboyant opener smashed eight fours and three sixes in her 36-ball knock before Thailand's spinners, led by Suleeporn Laomi's three-wicket haul, triggered an inexplicable Indian collapse to restrict the seven-time champions to 159/9.

Advertisement

But the total proved more than enough as Thailand folded for 65 in 16.1 overs, with Deepti, playing in her landmark 150th T20I, claiming three wickets in seven balls without conceding a run to take her tally to 171 wickets, becoming the outright leading wicket-taker in Women's T20I cricket.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old veteran allrounder, who became only the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to reach the 150 T20I landmark, had earlier drawn level with Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong at 170 wickets after taking two wickets in the ninth over to leave Thailand reeling at 44/6.

She returned in the 17th over and struck with her very first delivery to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who had offered Thailand some resistance with a 41-run knock to complete a sensational spell.

Advertisement

Seamers Kranti Goud (1/26) and Nandani Sharma (3/18) removed both Thailand openers inside four overs before left-arm spinner Shree Charani (2/10) and Deepti strangled the chase.

Charani struck twice in successive overs before Deepti produced a double-wicket maiden to virtually end Thailand's hopes, reducing them to 44/6 inside nine overs.

India, despite their late collapse with the bat, completed a comprehensive victory to begin their Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion from Group A. India next face Hong Kong on Thursday.

For Thailand, this was their first loss after two matches, having begun their campaign with six-run win over Hong Kong on Friday.

Asked to bat, India cruised past 100-run mark in 10 overs, with Shafali smashing her 19th T20I fifty off just 26 balls.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts