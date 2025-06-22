Definitely no politics, but open to coaching India: Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly has categorically ruled out entering politics, but says he is not averse to coaching the Indian team.

Ganguly, who will turn 53 this July, was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

"I never really thought about it because I got into different roles," Ganguly told PTI in a free-wheeling podcast interview when asked if he would like to coach the Indian team.

"I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President," said Ganguly, noting that his biggest contribution to Indian cricket in that role was to promote women's cricket.

When suggested that he could have contributed more by becoming India coach, Ganguly said: "We'll see what the future holds. I'm just 50 (53), so let's see what happens. I'm open to it. We'll see where it goes," the veteran cricket.

One thing he is not getting into is politics.

Asked if he would like to join a political party ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026, Ganguly said with a smile: "I am not interested."

What if he is promised the state chief minister's post? "I am not interested," he repeated.

Ganguly was all praise for incumbent coach Gautam Gambhir, who he feels, has picked up pace as coach since Champions Trophy victory in Dubai earlier this year.

"Gautam (Gambhir) is doing a good job. He started off a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand, but he picked up with the Champions Trophy. This is going to be a big series (vs England)," Ganguly said.

Asked how astute a tactician Gambhir is, Ganguly praised the southpaw's passion and his ability to express his opinions in a straight forward manner.

"I haven't seen him from very close in this role, but I know he is very passionate. I haven't observed his strategies closely because I haven't worked with him as a coach.

"He's very straightforward, he sees things clearly, and he's very open about what he feels, about the team, players, people, everything. From the outside, you can tell he's a very transparent person - what you see is what you get."

Ganguly recollected his playing days when he found Gambhir to be very respectful towards senior.

"I've played with him. He was a great guy with a lot of respect for me and the senior players. Even now, I can see he is extremely passionate about his job."

Ganguly also feels that with just a year into the job, Gambhir should be allowed time to grow as a coach and learn with passage of time.

"I wish him all the best. He's just a year into the job, and this will be an important (England) tour. He struggled a bit in Australia, but just like everyone else, he'll learn, he'll grow, and he'll become better."