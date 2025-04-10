DT
Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL

Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL

Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament as they have won each of their three matches so far, and are placed second on the points table
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:46 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League contest here on Thursday. Photo: X/ @Sbettingmarkets
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League contest here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament as they have won each of their three matches so far, and are placed second on the points table. RCB are placed third with three wins and one defeat.

While RCB retained their playing XI, Delhi Capitals brought back Faf du Plessis in place of Samir Rizvi.

Teams

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

