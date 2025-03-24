Delhi Capitals elect to field against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL     

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

KL Rahul is unavailable for the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

The teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.