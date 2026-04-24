Delhi Capitals face uphill task against unbeaten Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face high-flying Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

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It will be a daunting task for the struggling Delhi outfit—smarting from a comprehensive 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad—to stand up to a Punjab side that has been firing on all cylinders this season.

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With three wins and as many losses from six matches, the Capitals find themselves pushed down the bottom half of the table in sixth place.

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In contrast, Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten team in the competition so far, sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 11 points from six outings. The sole point they lost was due to their game being washed out against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Delhi’s biggest concern has been their inconsistent batting. While the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi have all contributed in patches, the unit has failed to click collectively.

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Opener Pathum Nissanka, despite getting starts, has been unable to convert them into substantial scores, leaving the middle order with too much to do.

Captain Axar Patel, too, would want to shoulder greater responsibility with the bat. The all-rounder is also under scrutiny for some questionable tactical calls in the previous game.

Against a rampaging Abhishek Sharma, Axar persisted with part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana, who proved ineffective, while frontline options such as himself and Kuldeep Yadav were not utilised enough.

The absence of a clear Plan B highlighted Delhi’s lack of adaptability under pressure.

Fielding lapses have further compounded their struggles. Missed stumpings, botched run-out opportunities, and a few dropped catches have cost them dear in crucial moments, preventing them from seizing control of games.

Although the bowling unit has performed better than the batting, it has lacked the aggression and incisiveness needed to dominate opposition line-ups.

Against a formidable Punjab batting order, the Capitals’ bowlers will need to be far more disciplined and proactive.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have looked like a well-oiled machine. They have displayed both consistency and confidence, underlined by their recent 254 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants—the highest total of the season.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh has been in outstanding form, accumulating 211 runs and providing explosive starts, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has been equally impressive with 208 runs scored at a brisk strike rate of 182.45.

The duo has been complemented effectively by Priyansh Arya (211) and Cooper Connolly (223), adding depth and firepower to the batting line-up.

Punjab’s bowlers too have performed as a cohesive unit. Despite the absence of a single dominant wicket-taker at the top of the charts, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Xavier Bartlett have delivered consistently.

With momentum firmly on their side, Punjab will start as favourites, while Delhi will need a near-perfect performance to halt the table-toppers’ march and get their own campaign back on track.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel ©, K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Match starts at 3.30 pm.