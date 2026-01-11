DT
Home / Cricket / Chandigarh girl Nandini Sharma claims maiden hat-trick in Women’s Premier League

Chandigarh girl Nandini Sharma claims maiden hat-trick in Women’s Premier League

In the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match, Nandini Sharma caps a memorable outing by picking up four wickets in the final over, including three off the last three balls, to complete her maiden hat-trick

PTI
Navi Mumbai, Updated At : 10:10 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Chandigarh girl Nandini Sharma claimed a maiden hat-trick on way to a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Giants for 209 in their Women’s Premier League match on Sunday. Photo: X/@wplt20
Sophie Devine unleashed a brutal assault with a breathtaking 95, but Chandigarh girl Nandini Sharma claimed a maiden hat-trick on way to a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Giants for 209 in their Women’s Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Gujarat Giants opener Devine, who retired from international cricket last year, smashed seven fours and eight sixes in her blistering 42-ball knock, adding 94 runs for the opening wicket with Beth Mooney (19).

Devine set the tone early, striking three fours off Chinelle Henry before taking Nandini Sharma apart with two fours and a six in the fourth over. She was particularly severe on Sneh Rana, hammering two fours and four successive sixes in an over that yielded 32 runs and powered Gujarat Giants to 80 without loss in the powerplay.

The New Zealander brought up her half-century in just 25 balls before Shree Charani broke the opening stand with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort in the ninth over to remove Mooney. Devine briefly regained control, hitting Charani for three sixes, but fell in the 11th over bowled by Nandini Sharma.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner kept Gujarat Giants on course with a brisk 49 off 26 balls, smashing four boundaries and three sixes to take the side past the 200-mark.

Nandini capped a memorable outing by picking up four wickets in the final over, including three off the last three balls, to complete her maiden hat-trick.

