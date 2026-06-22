Dhoni has to be the Federer of cricket, and Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz: Sanju Samson

As the world’s finest tennis stars prepare to battle for glory at Wimbledon 2026, the sport’s most prestigious Grand Slam once again takes centre stage.

Advertisement

Speaking on JioStar ahead of the tournament, former India tennis player Rohan Bopanna and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson reflected on Wimbledon’s significance, India’s triumph at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and shared their predictions for the men’s and women’s singles titles.

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna picked defending champion Jannik Sinner and Elena Rybakina as his favourites for the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively. “It’s such a tough question; the field is so open. But I have to go with defending champion Jannik Sinner for the men’s tournament. Among women, I would pick Elena Rybakina.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his memories of Wimbledon, Bopanna said the tournament had been a lifelong dream. “Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcasted Wimbledon. So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing. I also played in an era when the three greatest tennis players of our generation, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, were competing. Sharing locker rooms with them and simply being there was better than a dream, actually,” he added.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, drew comparisons between tennis and cricketing greats.

Advertisement

“The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness.”

Reflecting on India’s triumph at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Samson said the victory was a proud moment for the entire country.

“We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part.”

Looking ahead to India’s fixture against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, Samson acknowledged the strength of the opposition.

“A lot of respect goes to the Australian team. I think the reason we hold them in such high regard is that they were the most dominant cricketing nation when we were growing up. Every World Cup seemed to be won by Australia. But now, I think the roles have reversed. We are the champions, and we play and compete with the same attitude. So, yes, there is a lot of respect for them as an opponent.”