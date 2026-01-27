Dominant India eye sparkling outing from spinners in 4th T20I against NZ

With the series already sealed, India will be hoping for a positive turn in their spinners’ performance while attempting to extend the total domination over New Zealand to the fourth T20I here on Wednesday.

The batting storm kicked up by Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the resultant 3-0 series lead has so far masked the underwhelming outings of two premier spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Kuldeep has picked up two wickets in as many matches, but looked a distant shadow of his bewitching self, conceding 9.5 runs an over.

The left-arm wrist spinner had three expensive overs, that leaked 32 runs, even when India limited the Kiwis to 153 for 9 riding on brilliant spells by Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya.

In fact, the modest effort was a continuation from the preceding ODI series in which he took three wickets across three matches and gave away 7.28 runs an over.

Chakravarthy, who was rested for the third T20I, is a slightly different case as he has played in two high-scoring matches when the visitors scored 190 and 208.

But the usual zip has not been there in his bowling. The little time away might have been useful in replenishing him.

Kuldeep or Bishnoi?

In that context, India will ponder whether to persist with Bishnoi (4-0-18-2 at Guwahati) in the fourth match, and bring back Chakravarthy in place of Kuldeep to allow the latter some breathing space.

India will also keep a close eye on the fitness of all-rounder Axar Patel, as he has not played since the first game at Nagpur because of a finger injury.

Bats of fury

While the bowling pieces in this series have still not entirely fallen in their places, the hosts’ batting has been a different story.

The top-order reshaped India’s T20 batting in this series and third match resembled an extended Power Play. Abhishek has scored at a strike-rate of over 300 while Suryakumar and Kishan have maintained a strike-rate close to 230.

Such has been the fury in their batting that India have so far spent only a combined 25.2 overs in the park while chasing 209 and 154 (363 runs in total) in the second and third T20Is.

If the nature of the pitch and the amount of dew in Visakhapatnam are anything to go by, this match too will not be offering a different script.

The only out of sync piece, surprisingly too, is the wretched form of Sanju Samson, who has been given his preferred opening slot in this series.

Perhaps, dawdling in the middle-order the whole of last year without role clarity has affected his rhythm but the talent rush in Indian cricket has made it mandatory for Samson to come good on almost all occasions.

However, pitiful numbers in this series so far - 16 runs in three matches at 5.33, have made the ride rough for him.

But with a recuperating Tilak Varma having an extended time away from the team, Samson might be getting another game here to vindicate the management’s faith in him.

Perhaps, the team think tank can also consider giving him the No. 3 slot while pushing Kishan up to pair with Abhishek.

However, the Kerala man will be aware that he is closer to the tip of the rope more than ever before.

Can Kiwis fly high?

Little has gone right for New Zealand in the ongoing series.

Their batters found occasional spark but bowlers failed to mount a response to Indian batters’ onslaught.

That Jacob Duffy, with an economy of 10.30, is their most parsimonious bowler tells a story in itself, but his numbers shine bright in comparison to other bowlers.

They offer a stunning read too. Matt Henry (13.80), Kyle Jamieson (14.20), Mitchell Santner (13.14) and Ish Sodhi (12.50) have all been taken to the cleaners by the home side.

There are some peripheral concerns such as a possible promotion of in-form Daryl Mitchell higher up in the order, but if the bowlers do not self-heal their scars and manage their fears quickly then another round of walloping awaits them.

Teams (from):

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner ©, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert.

Match starts at 7.00 pm.