Dubai stadium sold out for India-Pakistan Asia Cup final

Tickets for the much-awaited Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday have been completely sold out.

Organisers told Geo News that the 28,000-seater stadium will be fully packed with fans filling every spot for the high-voltage clash.

In their previous encounters in the tournament, the two arch-rivals have attracted huge numbers, with 20,000 spectators filling up the stadium for the group match on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21.

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together.

In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

Pakistan has lost 12 of its 15 T20I matches against India.