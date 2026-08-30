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Home / Cricket / East Zone bowl out Central for 266, Sooryavanshi made stand-in captain for East for a few overs

East Zone bowl out Central for 266, Sooryavanshi made stand-in captain for East for a few overs

While leading the side, Sooryavanshi also takes a successful call for a Decision Review System, leading to East Zone getting a crucial wicket

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:45 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. File
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The 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood in as captain for Ishan Kishan for a few overs as his side East Zone dismissed Central Zone for 266 on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.

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India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and fellow right-arm medium pacer Abhijit Sarkar scalped three wickets apiece to bowl out Central Zone in 80.1 overs.

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East Zone captain Ishan Kishan's decision to bowl after winning the toss was bang on as Mukesh (3/56) and Sarkar (3/38) shared six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami (2/42) and off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi (2/49) picked up two wickets each to bundle out Central Zone.

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Kishan was, however, forced to leave the field midway the morning session after being hit on his wrist. Sooryavanshi stood in as East Zone's captain for around an hour on either side of lunch when Kishan was off the field to nurse the blow. Kishan later came back to take charge of the team.

When he was leading the side, Sooryavanshi also took a successful call for a Decision Review System (DRS), leading to East Zone getting a crucial wicket.

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In the 40th over, opener-cum-wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal, batting on 46, poked hard outside off against Mukesh. The East Zone players went up in appeal for a caught behind dismissal, but the on-field umpire denied that, forcing Sooryavanshi to trust his instincts and go in for the DRS.

The UltraEdge showed a small spike as the ball passed the bat, leading to Juyal's wicket.

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