England crush New Zealand by 8 wickets to deny Devine a fairytale farewell

England rode on their spinners’ fine effort to register a dominating eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group match of the Women’s World Cup here on Sunday.

Advertisement

It was the final ODI appearance of New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, and there was no fairytale ending as her side could only last 38.2 overs, getting bundled out for a tournament lowest 168.

Advertisement

The White Ferns were already eliminated from the ICC showpiece, but the win helped England to leap to No. 2 on the table with 11 points behind leaders Australia (13).

Advertisement

England’s march was facilitated by their spinners, who dominated the middle overs even without their talisman Sophie Ecclestone, who injured her shoulder while fielding.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 30 from 9.2 overs, while off-spinner Alice Capsey (2/34) gave her fine support.

Advertisement

Charlie Dean and Ecclestone, who bowled just four balls before getting injured, chipped in with one wicket each, while seamer Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/31) also bagged two wickets as New Zealand collapsed after opting to bat.

England’s comprehensive chase—completed in 29.2 overs — would have boosted their confidence ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against South Africa as a higher finish could prove decisive in the event of a washout in Guwahati.

Teams with more wins progress to the next round in case of an abandonment due to rain as per the tournament playing conditions.

England’s response to the small chase was never in trouble, especially after a 75-run opening stand by Beaumont and Jones.

They looked in total command from the outset, racing to 75 for no loss inside 15 overs to lay a solid foundation.

The stand between Beaumont and Jones was their fourth 50-run opening partnership in this World Cup and also England’s highest first-wicket stand of the tournament.

Beaumont, mixing her elegant drives with deft placements, made 40 off 38 balls with seven fours before falling leg before to Lea Tahuhu, following an unsuccessful review.

By then, England’s required rate had dropped to under three runs per over, with just 90 needed from 35 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter Jones, who had been in patchy form earlier in the tournament, found rhythm just when England needed it the most.

She stroked the ball confidently through the gaps and rotated the strike seamlessly, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 86 off 92 balls (11x4, 1x6).

Heather Knight joined Jones in the middle and the pair stitched together a fluent 83-run stand off 75 balls for the second wicket, virtually sealing England’s victory with 124 balls to spare.

Just when the duo looked set to take England home, Knight became the final ODI wicket of Devine’s career, trapped leg-before by the New Zealand skipper who got a heartfelt embrace from her teammates. She returned with 1/20 with the ball in the final ODI of her career that saw her appearing in 159 matches for 4279 runs at an average of 32.66 with nine hundreds.

Devine walked off amid applause from teammates and spectators—a fitting send-off to one of the modern greats of the women’s game.

Earlier, in her farewell appearance, Devine played a tame innings of 23 off 35 balls.

At the top, Suzie Bates, another White Ferns’ veteran, continued her wretched run, gifting her wicket off a waist-high full toss.

After her early dismissal, Georgia Plimmer brought some spark to their innings, taking on the English attack with a flurry of boundaries.

The 21-year-old struck seven fours in an entertaining 57-ball 43, adding 68 runs off 82 balls with Amelia Kerr for the second wicket.

But England hit back strongly, with Capsey removing a well-set Kerr for 35 (43 balls, 5x4).

Dean then trapped Plimmer plumb in front in the first ball of the next over, as the NZ innings fell flat from there.

Devine, who had begun her last ODI with composure and purpose after an impressive World Cup that featured a century against Australia and successive fifties against South Africa and Bangladesh, then tried to steady the innings without much result.

England had an injury scare when Ecclestone hurt her left shoulder but she returned briefly to bowl and struck with her fourth delivery to dismiss Brooke Halliday, before leaving the field again and taking no further part in the innings.