Explainer: Why is three-format star Shubman Gill missing from India’s T20I team

India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is not included in the T20I team for a variety of reasons. The most significant among them are the BCCI’s workload management strategy, the team’s combination, the preferred opening pair, and Gill’s relatively modest performances in T20 Internationals so far.

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Even though he has excelled both as a batter and a leader in the IPL, he is currently not being considered for a T20I role. The Gujarat Titans captain led his team to the 2026 IPL final and emerged as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 732 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 163.02.

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However, Gill’s T20I record — 869 runs in 36 matches at an average of 28.03 and a strike rate of 138.60 — can, at best, be described as decent, especially when compared to the explosive scoring rates of other Indian openers such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

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Gill’s exclusion from the T20I side is best explained by the BCCI selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tactical approach of choosing format specialists for each team while also managing the workload of India’s Test and ODI skipper.

In other words, the BCCI appears keen for Gill to focus primarily on Tests and ODIs, particularly as there is no shortage of T20 talent in the country. The BCCI’s packed cricket calendar, along with Gill’s recent injury concerns, have also contributed to his absence from India’s T20I setup.

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Gill may not currently feature prominently in India’s plans for T20 Internationals, but he still has the world’s biggest and most lucrative T20 tournament — the IPL — to showcase his skills and continue his success in the format.