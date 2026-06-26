First T20I: Ireland script history, register maiden win over India
This is Ireland's first victory over India in any format
Pacer Harshit Rana (3/24) was the most successful bowler for India, while Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) picked two wickets apiece. Image credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam
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Ireland scripted history by registering their first-ever win over India, handing the visitors a 34-run defeat in the first T20I here on Friday.
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This is Ireland's first victory over India in any format.
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Skipper Lorcan Tucker led the way with 36-ball 50 (5x4s, 2x6s) while Gareth Delany pitched in with a 32-ball 49 studded with three sixes and as many fours to post 182 for 9 after being invited to bat.
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Ireland bowlers then struck at regular intervals as Indian batters put on a reckless display to be all out for 148.
Earlier, pacer Harshit Rana (3/24) was the most successful bowler for India while Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) picked two wickets apiece.
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Brief Scores:
- Ireland: 182 for 9 in 20 overs (Lorcan Tucker 50; Gareth Delany; Harshit Rana 3/24)
- India: 148 all out in 18.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 49, Shivam Dube 25; Matt Hollard 3/28).
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