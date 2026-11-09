Fit-again Jemimah Rodrigues back as India announce squads for South Africa tour

A fit-again Jemimah Rodrigues made her way back as India stuck to the tried and tested in the squads announced on Monday for an all-format women’s cricket tour of South Africa next month.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur also found a place in all three line-ups to be led by Smriti Mandhana.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur has also recovered from her injury and therefore finds herself in the T20 squad.

India will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20s during the tour. The one off Test will kick-start the tour on December 9 in Gqeberha, followed by ODIs from December 16 to 22 in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

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The T20s will be held from December 26 to 30 in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Jemimah had been nursing a hamstring injury and missed the Asia Cup, the Asian Games and the recent home white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Pacer Jintimani Kalita has retained her place in the ODI side following her debut against Zimbabwe but has been overlooked for the shortest format. She has been named in the Test squad for the first time.

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Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil is another notable omission from the T20 squad.

Opener Pratika Rawal duly returns to the Test squad after missing the historic Lord’s game due to injury.

The Squads:

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India’s Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana ©, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

India’s ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana ©, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana ©, Shafali Verma (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare.