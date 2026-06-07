Former umpire Vikram Raju dies at 92, leaves memories of 1986 tied Test in Chennai behind

Former international umpire V Vikram Raju, who officiated in the historic tied Test between India and Australia at Chennai in 1986, died here on Sunday.

Advertisement

He was 92.

Advertisement

Raju umpired two Tests and five ODIs, besides standing in 42 first-class matches.

Advertisement

But none of them remained in memory more than the tied Test between India and Australia played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium between September 18 and 22 roughly 40 years back.

It was the only second tied Test in the history of cricket then, and the first instance was the match between Australia and the West Indies in Brisbane in 1960.

Advertisement

“It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that the President and the Managing Committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) mourn the demise of Vikram Raju, former International Umpire,” the KSCA said in a statement.

“He served the game of cricket with great distinction and integrity over several decades. As an umpire, he earned recognition at the highest levels of the sport,” the statement read.

Four decades ago, Raju was at the receiving end of criticism after adjudging No. 11 Maninder Singh leg before against Australian spinner Greg Matthews.

The decision ended India’s chase at 347, precisely a run away from the victory target of 348. Dara Dotiwala was the other on-field umpire.

It was the first Test of the three-match series which eventually ended in a 0-0 draw.

Following his umpiring career, Raju continued to contribute to cricket as a Match Referee, officiating in four First-Class matches, besides in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), which is now rebranded as KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy.