Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly said he would love to host as many Tests as possible at the Eden Gardens but he was also "happy" to see the traditional format reach other venues like Guwahati and Ranchi.

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Unveiling Team India's home season for 2026-27, the BCCI last week left out traditional venues like Kolkata and Mumbai from the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scheduling matches in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad from January 21 to February 25 next year.

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Reacting to the move, Ganguly said Eden Gardens has got its fair share of games.

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He was speaking on the sidelines of the book launch 'Miracle At Eden' by Sportstar.

"As much as you would like to host matches at the Eden, it is important to understand that it has to go to other venues as well," he added.

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2001 reunion at Eden

Ganguly also said plans are afoot to organise a reunion of the 2001 Test team at Eden Gardens.

"Yes, we will have a reunion at the Eden. I was planning it (earlier this month), but it got delayed because of Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding," he said.

Reflecting on his time as captain, Ganguly placed several Test victories above the famous 2002 NatWest Trophy triumph.

"I would rate my NatWest win on a much lower pedestal than Calcutta, Chennai (2001), Pakistan (2004), Headingley (2002), then Adelaide (2003)," he said. "Those were much better wins."

"In Australia, they had got 400 on day one, and we still went on to win the Test on the fifth day," he recalled.

On the Headingley Test in 2002, he said: "I played two spinners. Ian Botham was at the toss and asked me, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Yes, I want my spinners to bowl last'."

"Pakistan was the hardest place to tour. India had never won there before. To win Tests and one-dayers there was a fantastic achievement," he added.

Recalling Virender Sehwag's triple hundred in Multan, Ganguly said: "He told me he would hit a six on 94, 194 and 294. I told him, 'when you get close to 300, take a single'. Triple hundreds don't come often. He said no. And he still hit a six to get there."

"We had won nine games in a row to reach the NatWest final. But Test cricket will always be special," he added.