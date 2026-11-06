Ganguly’s iconic NatWest final jersey to go on display at MCA museum

Sourav Ganguly’s jersey, which the former Indian captain famously waved from the balcony at the Lord’s in 2002, will be among the precious items on display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum here on November 14, 15 and 17.

The exhibition of memorabilia is part of a collaboration between the Mumbai Cricket Association and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The other items on display in the MCA museum located here at the Wankhede Stadium are: former Indian captain Anil Kumble’s ODI cap, the medal from the 1982 Jubilee Test between India and England, legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI jumper, MS Dhoni’s ODI jersey, and Rahul Dravid’s Test jersey.

“Cricket fans in Mumbai are deeply connected with the rich history of the game, and this display provides a unique opportunity to witness artefacts associated with some of India’s greatest cricketing legends,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

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A spokesperson from the MCC museum said, “The opportunity to display some of its treasured artefacts to the knowledgeable audience of Mumbai and to help build engagement for this new museum development in one of cricket’s great centres is not to be missed.”