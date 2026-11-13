India getting bowled out for 89 against New Zealand in the fourth ODI here has left head coach Gautam Gambhir concerned as the collapse is not one off and happened in conditions that are similar to what the team will encounter during next year's World Cup in South Africa.

After India suffered a crushing 244-run loss to New Zealand here on Friday, Gambhir admitted that the manner and speed of the batting collapse, rather than the low total, was a worry ahead of the global event.

"You're always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. Why won't I be concerned? These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference. "The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern," he added.

Batting first, New Zealand were all out for 333 in 50 overs before Matt Henry's six-wicket haul helped the hosts dismiss the visitors in just 26.4 overs. India had also struggled in the previous match, slipping to 111 for seven while chasing 135 in a rain-curtailed match, prompting Gambhir to underline the need for both technical and mental preparedness against the moving ball.

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He said the first 10 overs in New Zealand are particularly challenging, unlike in India where the initial phase is generally the easiest period for batting. "If you get 35 or 40 in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, that is also good enough. Here, it's probably the most difficult time," he said.

Gambhir also said that India needed to be more decisive against the lengths employed by New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, particularly the deliveries that left batters caught in two minds between going forward and playing off the back foot.