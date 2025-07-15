Gill in form, Bashir out, and Bumrah looming: All eyes on Manchester as India-England cricket series reaches boiling point

England’s preparations for the fourth Test against India have been dealt a major blow with the news that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after fracturing his little finger during celebrations at Lord’s. The injury has forced a sudden rethink in England’s bowling combination ahead of next week’s pivotal encounter at Old Trafford, as the hosts look to seal the series with a match to spare.

The third Test at Lord’s ended last Monday (yesterday), with England pulling off a dramatic 22-run victory in the final session to take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series. It was a nerve-jangling finish, packed with tension and incident — and it left both sides bruised, bold, and desperate for momentum heading into Manchester.

India, trailing 2–1, are expected to announce the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. When asked about his availability, captain Shubman Gill told reporters, “You’ll get to know soon.” The return of Bumrah, combined with Gill’s sublime form with the bat, has the potential to reshape the momentum of a series that has so far offered everything from high-octane hostility to subtle psychological warfare.

Lord’s was pure theatre. England’s nervy win, sealed late on the fifth day, brought the series alive — but not without consequences. Bashir’s injury, sustained while diving into a celebratory huddle after dismissing India’s last man, leaves England without a frontline spinner. The replacement options are uncertain, with squad announcements still pending.

Gill’s captaincy has been calm under pressure, and his batting — highlighted by a masterful 153 in Birmingham — continues to unsettle England’s pace attack. What India need now is firepower with the ball. Bumrah’s return, should it materialise, will be central to their fightback on a pitch expected to offer early seam and late spin.

Gill, the quietly spoken right-hander from Mohali, has shouldered India’s batting hopes with a grace and grit that harks back to earlier Punjabi greats — from Bishan Bedi to Yuvraj Singh. If Jasprit Bumrah, a fellow Punjabi by heritage though raised in Ahmedabad, returns at Old Trafford, it will reunite two of India’s most composed modern cricketers at a time of growing pressure.

They are not alone. In the background, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh — raised in Kharar near Chandigarh and playing for Punjab in domestic cricket — continues to shadow the squad, waiting for his opportunity. Known for his swing and composure, Arshdeep adds quiet depth to a team drawing increasingly on Punjab’s cricketing reservoir.

Manchester’s Old Trafford has long been a venue of contrasts. The first two days tend to favour seamers, particularly under overcast skies. But as the surface wears, it grips, offering spinners turn and bounce from a cracked surface. Former players have often described the pitch as one that rewards patience — without ever turning as square as Chennai.

The duel between Jofra Archer and Shubman Gill is emerging as a defining narrative of this series. Archer, revitalised after his five-wicket haul at Lord’s, was visibly fired up — notably sending off Rishabh Pant with a barrage of words that caused a stir. Speaking to Sky Sports, Archer said, “It was a long journey and I was a bit emotional... the crowd gave me a huge lift.”

Gill, unflustered and technically assured, has countered England’s aggression with serenity — a trait not seen since Dravid’s famous tour of 2002. He will be central again in Manchester, where the bounce and carry will test India’s technique and resolve.

Another subplot lies in India’s middle order. With Rahane and Iyer looking fragile, the spotlight may shift to young Sarfaraz Khan, who has impressed in the nets and could be handed a debut. Meanwhile, England will depend on Ben Stokes — with bat, ball, and presence — to carry the load, particularly if conditions flatten out.

This series has already been a study in contrasts: ‘Bazball’’s bravado versus India’s methodical grind. What began as a celebration of attacking cricket has become a test of resilience, strategy, and depth. If the series so far is any guide, the fourth Test will be decided not by flamboyance but by moments of clarity under pressure.

There are also undercurrents — of pride, history, and revenge. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007. A win in Manchester would keep that dream alive. For England, a series-clinching victory would reaffirm their standing at home and quiet critics who see ‘Bazball’ as bluster without backbone.