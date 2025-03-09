Speculation is rife on the ODI future of skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli after the Champions Trophy but vice- captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the Indian dressing room is not discussing retirement of the two modern-day greats.

Kohli and Rohit are still batting strong in the format but it is being discussed in cricketing circles that if India wins the ICC showpiece, both the batters or at least one can call time on his career.

“There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room, now,” Gill said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Big match pressure

Gill conceded that there is “big match pressure” on India ahead of the title clash, but was confident of winning the coveted 50-over title that eluded the team during the 2023 World Cup.

“The big-match pressure is always there. The last time (2023) we couldn't do it, but we will try to do it this time. In a big match, the team that takes the pressure out of the equation has a better chance of winning,” he said.

Gill cited the example of some of the best teams from the history of cricket to underline his argument.

“This is the reason why we talk about big teams of previous years including West Indies and Australia,” he added.