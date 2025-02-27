Gill will be big player for India, says Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Shubman Gill to perform well for a number of years for the country. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma was criticised after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the loss, a few of the senior members of the team, including Rohit, Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, were asked to play in the Ranji Trophy. It did not help as except for Gill, no one registered a big score in the four-day format.

However, Rohit, Gill and Kohli have all found their scoring touch in the ICC Champions Trophy. Jaffer reckoned Gill will soon find a way to score in Test cricket.

“He knows how to get runs in ODI cricket. He has found that formula. It is just that in Test cricket and on pitches that help spin or that have sideways movement (he struggles). I think England will be a big challenge for him but he is a fine player,” Jaffer said.

“He continuously wants to improve and wants to do the best. I have seen him in close quarters, he spends a lot of time in the nets. He is somebody who is open to ideas and so I feel with time he is going to be one of our best players. His work ethic is fine and he is going in the right direction,” he added.

Rohit sacrifices for team

Jaffer supported Rohit’s high-risk game, saying the India skipper does it for the team. “Obviously, the Australian tour was tough for him. But any time you get a good score you feel that pressure is off. There is huge expectation every time Rohit or Virat walk out to bat. That is going to be there but I think he plays a different game now,” Jaffer said.

“He uses the powerplay, plays a high-risk game for the benefit of the team. He is not thinking about himself, he is thinking about giving the momentum to the team. If somebody plays like that then it is highly unlikely that he will be consistent but as long as India is winning he will be happy,” he added.

Gill consolidates top spot, Kohli back in top-5

Dubai: India opener Shubman Gill consolidated his position atop the ICC ODI batting rankings. Gill, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, has gained 21 rating points and moved up to 817 rating points. He increased the gap with second-placed Babar Azam from 23 to 47 points. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 against Pakistan has helped him overtake Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand to fifth position.