Home / Cricket / Gill will travel to Guwahati for 2nd Test: BCCI

Gill will travel to Guwahati for 2nd Test: BCCI

With Gill’s participation highly unlikely, all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been taken out of the ongoing India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
India's captain Shubman Gill addresses a press conference on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)
India skipper Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati for the second Test against South Africa despite his participation being in doubt due to a neck injury, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

26-year-old Gill suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test that India lost by 30 runs in Kolkata. He could not bat after retiring hurt in the first innings and was even hospitalised.

The second Test starts on November 22.

“Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,” he added, continuing the suspense over Gill’s availability.

With Gill’s participation highly unlikely, all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been taken out of the ongoing India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot.

The Andhra batting all-rounder reached Kolkata on Monday evening but did not take part in Tuesday’s net session.

With a Test century to his name and being a right-hander, Reddy could be in contention for a place in the playing eleven at Guwahati if Gill is ruled out.

