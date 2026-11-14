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Home / Cricket / Gurnoor Brar added to India's Test squad for New Zealand series, Kuldeep Yadav released

Gurnoor Brar added to India's Test squad for New Zealand series, Kuldeep Yadav released

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has also joins the squad ahead of the game at Basin Reserve

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PTI
Wellington, Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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India's Gurnoor Brar bowls to New Zealand's Tim Seifert during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga on Friday, November 13, 2026. Image credit/AP/PTI
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Pacer Gurnoor Brar was on Saturday added to India’s Test squad for the two games against New Zealand while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released with the visitors expecting seamer friendly pitches for the series beginning on November 19.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington.

“Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” said the BCCI in a statement.

With his selection in the Test squad, Brar will not be available for the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Brar’s ability to generate extra bounce from hard length can pose problems to the home team batters.

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There is a possibility that India will go into the series opener with four pacers led by spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are also part of the squad.

Considering the pace friendly conditions, Kuldeep was not expected to be part of the playing eleven for the two red ball games and therefore will be flying back to India post the ODI series to play domestic cricket.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has also joined the squad ahead of the game at the Basin Reserve, the BCCI added.

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Pant was not able to play the India A series as he could not recover fully from his side strain.

Majority of India’s Test team members got valuable time in the India A series. Captain Shubman Gill did not play the A series but left the ODI squad after three games to focus on red ball preparation.

The second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27.

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India’s updated Test squad: Shubman Gill ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.

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