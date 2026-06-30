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Home / Cricket / India retain Harmanpreet as captain for Asiad despite underwhelming WC campaign

India retain Harmanpreet as captain for Asiad despite underwhelming WC campaign

The Women's Selection Committee names a 15-member squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Harmanpreet Kaur, right,during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Manchester, England, Thursday, June 25, 2026. AP/PTI
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Harmanpreet Kaur was on Tuesday retained as India captain for this year's Asian Games in Japan despite the team's earlier-than-expected exit from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

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The Women's Selection Committee named a 15-member squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The team's World Cup campaign ended on Sunday after a group stage loss to Australia.

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The Indian women's team will enter the Asian Games as defending champions, having won the gold medal at the event's previous edition in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

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Smriti Mandhana will continue to be Harmanpreet's deputy.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia is the only player to be dropped from the World Cup squad and in her place G Kamalini has been drafted into the side.

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Shreyanka Patil, who was ruled out with an ankle injury in the middle of the World Cup, has been included in the squad but her availability will be subject to fitness.

Harmanpreet will be supported in the batting line-up by Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely be shouldered by Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy and Nandni Sharma.

India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

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