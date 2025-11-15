DT
Home / Cricket / Harmer, Jansen shine as South Africa bundle out India for 189

Harmer, Jansen shine as South Africa bundle out India for 189

India’s struggles were compounded by the skipper Shubman Gill’s inability to bat on the second day because of a neck spasm

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:35 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
South Africa's Marco Jansen, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Mohammed Siraj on day two of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Pacer Marco Jansen and off-spinner Simon Harmer took seven wickets between them as South Africa fought back to skittle India for 189 in the first innings on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Jansen (3/35) and Harmer (4/30) ensured that India’s first-innings lead was limited to a mere 30 runs on a spiteful Eden Gardens pitch.  India started the day from overnight 37 for 1.

KL Rahul (39) was India’s top-scorer while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27 each.

India’s struggles were compounded by the skipper Shubman Gill’s inability to bat on the second day because of a neck spasm.

He was retired hurt on 4 and never returned to the field.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 159 all out vs India: 189 all out in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39; Marco Jansen 3/35, Simon Harmer 4/30).

