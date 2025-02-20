Harshit has to disciplined if he wants to play long, says coach Sharavan Kumar

Harshit Rana’s childhood coach Sharavan Kumar had few words of caution and advice for the fast bowler, who was a surprise pick ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Sharavan, who also mentored former India international Ishant Sharma, said Rana has to stay disciplined if he aspired to play for India for a long time. Sharavan reckons personal discipline for his old trainee would ensure that he can stave off competition from other young and emerging fast bowlers in the country.

“He has to be disciplined enough to realise that he is not the only one vying for a spot in the Indian squad. He is young and talented but we have seen a lot of examples… you (media) have been writing a lot against Prithvi Shaw. Obviously there are some discipline issues with him and that is why he is not fit,” Sharavan said.

“I am not saying he (Rana) is undisciplined but sometimes it is important to keep young players in check so that they realise their talent,” he added.

Sharavan had trained Rana since he was in the ninth standard at Rohtak Road Gymkhana Club Academy. Despite the fact that Rana has switched academy and now trains with former Delhi bowler Amit Bhandari, Sharavan still has a lot of affection for his former trainee. “He was quick then as well but had to work a lot to strengthen his body to sustain the hard toil of fast bowling. There is no substitute to developing your skills other than bowling hours in the nets. You only get once to bat in the nets but you have to bowl continuous spells,” the 71-year-old coach said.

Asked what would be his one advice to Rana, Sharavan said he has to be intelligent enough to know when to bowl at full pelt.

“One thing I don’t want him to do is to bowl fast from the first delivery. He should first let his body warm up and then try to bowl fast. Rest he knows what is to be done on the cricket pitch,” Sharavan said.