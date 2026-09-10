‘He came to Pakistan after IPL’: Rashid Latif questions Mike Hesson’s loyalty

As Pakistan’s dismal run in cricket continues in England, its coach Mike Hesson is facing a lot of criticism. Many former Pakistan players have questioned Hesson’s tactics.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has gone one step ahead and questioned the New Zealander’s integrity.

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In a video on social media, Latif says Hesson’s background should be checked as he was earlier associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

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Latif does not stop here and says Hesson might be an Indian agent who has been sent to Pakistan following his IPL stint.

People on social media have questioned Latif’s statement, saying he recently watched ‘Dhurandhar’, so he was off his rocker.