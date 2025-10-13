Healy’s ton powers Oz to 3-wicket win over India

Skipper Alyssa Healy scored a stunning 142 to help Australia pull off the highest chase in women’s ODIs as India’s bowling unit again failed to defend their total in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Healy hit 21 fours and three sixes in her 107-ball innings as Australia chased down the 331-run target with six balls to spare in Visakhapatnam. In their previous match, the Indian bowlers had failed to defend 251 against South Africa.

Phoebe Litchfield and Healy laid the foundation for the chase with an 85-run partnership for the opening wicket. Having exhausted all other options, the Indian skipper introduced Shree Charani (3/41) to the attack, and she got success by bagging Litchfield (40).

Ellyse Perry (47) then supported Healy before retiring hurt. Deepti Sharma and Charani got Beth Mooney (4), who was caught by Jemimah Rodrigues, and Annabel Sutherland (0), who was bowled, respectively.

However, Ashleigh Gardner (45) stitched a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with Healy. Australia got into some trouble after the dismissals of Healy and Gardner but Perry returned to complete the chase.

Earlier, India posted 330, their highest score in the World Cup. The top-order finally clicked as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led the charge with a 155-run stand for the opening wicket. Smriti (80 off 66 balls) and Pratika (75 off 96 balls) played for 24.3 overs and took advantage of the powerplay.

After the good start, India’s progress slowed down as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Harleen Deol (38) could not convert their starts. Richa Ghosh (32 off 22 balls) and Jemimah (33 off 21 balls) added 54 runs for the fifth wicket but Annabel Sutherland (5/40) and Sophie Molineux (3/75) helped Australia limit the damage.

“The way we started, we could have added 30-40 more runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket,” Harmanpreet said. “Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us.”

Brief scores: India: 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Mandhana 80, Rawal 75, Rodrigues 33; Sutherland 5/40, Molineux 3/75); Australia: 331/7 in 49 overs (Healy 142, Perry 47*, Gardner 45, Litchfield 40; Charani 3/41, Sharma 2/52).