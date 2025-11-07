DT
Homecoming glory: Cricketers Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol get a hero welcome in Mohali

Homecoming glory: Cricketers Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol get a hero welcome in Mohali

Punjab honours its world cup champions

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol receive triumphant welcome in Mohali
Punjab's women cricketers, Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol, received a rousing welcome at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, on Friday.

While the Indian World Cup-winning skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, will return to her hometown a week later, Harleen and Amanjot arrived this morning and were accorded a warm welcome by Punjab Government officials, fans and their family members.

Amanjot played an important role in Team India's title victory.

"I am very happy to witness this day. I never expected such a crazy welcome at home. This win is dedicated to everyone in the nation," said all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

Harleen also shared a similar feeling, "It was a dream to be welcomed in such a way, and after winning the World Cup, I was waiting to experience this moment," she added.

Recently, while the Punjab Government is likely to announce Rs 1.50 crore each for the three state cricketers, the Punjab Cricket Association has announced it will honour Amanjot and the skipper Harmanpreet with Rs 11 lakh each.

Meanwhile, as soon as the cricketers landed, their family members were the first to greet them, with emotions running high. The cricketers danced to the beat of dhols and interacted with fans before leaving in an official vehicle. The fans had to wait before catching a glimpse of the cricketers, as the flight was delayed by almost two hours from its scheduled arrival time.

Later, a roadshow was taken towards Phase 5, to the house of Amanjot Kaur, with politicians, fans and family members accompanying the players.

