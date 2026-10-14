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Home / Cricket / Hope, Rutherford take West Indies to 247/3 against India in fourth T20I

Hope, Rutherford take West Indies to 247/3 against India in fourth T20I

Hope struck nine sixes and four fours to make his runs off 50 balls, and he was well supported by the other Caribbean batters through their innings

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:26 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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West Indies' captain Shai Hope, left, and Sherfane Rutherford, centre, run between the wickets during the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday. Image credit/PTI
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Shai Hope led the way with 102 not out as the West Indies posted a huge total of 247 for three against India in the fourth T20I here on Wednesday.

Hope struck nine sixes and four fours to make his runs off 50 balls, and he was well supported by the other Caribbean batters through their innings.

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Sherfane Rutherford, who was dropped on 42 by Mayank Yadav, made 49 not out off 26 balls with four fours and three sixes.

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Prince Yadav was the pick among the bowlers for India, returning 4-0-36-1.

Brief scores: West Indies 247/3 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 102 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 33, Sherfane Rutherford 49 not out; Prince Yadav 1/36) vs India.

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