DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Hugh Morris, former England cricket player and administrator, dies at 62 

Hugh Morris, former England cricket player and administrator, dies at 62 

An opening batter, Morris made three appearances for England and helped Glamorgan become county champions in 1997

article_Author
AP
Cardiff (Wales), Updated At : 08:08 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Hugh Morris, the former England cricketer who later spent time as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has died. He was 62.

Advertisement

Glamorgan, the Welsh county team where Morris played his domestic cricket and was captain, said on Sunday in a statement that Morris died after an “extremely difficult” last few years, during which he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Advertisement

An opening batter, Morris made three appearances for England and helped Glamorgan become county champions in 1997 — his final year before retirement with a career tally of 19,785 runs in first-class cricket and a batting average of 40.29.

Advertisement

He then served the ECB in a number of roles for 16 years, including as CEO during a successful period for the men’s national team.

Morris returned to Glamorgan in 2013 as its CEO and helped the team stave off financial issues.

Advertisement

Dan Cherry, the current Glamorgan CEO, said Morris was “a great player, a tireless administrator, and a fine human being of great dignity and integrity.”

“Hugh leaves us with an outstanding legacy, not least a stadium here at Sophia Gardens of international calibre — a far cry indeed from the ground when he first played for Glamorgan as a teenager — plus a Welsh Fire franchise (in The Hundred competition) poised for even greater success in the cricketing landscape of the 2020s and beyond,” Cherry said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts