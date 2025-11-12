DT
Home / Cricket / 'Humaray liye koi maafi nahi hoti': Haris Rauf on Asia Cup criticism

'Humaray liye koi maafi nahi hoti': Haris Rauf on Asia Cup criticism

Pakistan pacer defends performances, says players are humans, not robots; open to Test cricket

PTI
Rawalpindi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Haris Rauf. PTI file
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has lamented the "unforgiving" nature of international cricket in which "humans are expected to perform like robots" as he responded to criticism of his recent underwhelming performances, including the Asia Cup final against India.

Haris produced a match-winning burst of three wickets and ended up with four scalps to lead Pakistan to a narrow six-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

He had copped a two-match suspension during the previous series against South Africa for offensive gestures during the Asia Cup games against India that "brought the game into disrepute" in September.

"Humaray liye koi maafi nahi hoti (there is no forgiveness for us) we are expected to perform like robots but we are human beings and we can have bad days," Haris said at the post-match conference when asked why he has faltered in big matches like the Asia Cup final against India.

Haris, who went for 50 runs in 3.4 overs to be the most expensive bowler of the Asia Cup final that India won, said that as a player one can have a bad day because plans don't always work out.

"The main thing is you don't give up. You don't die from a bad day. We just keep belief in our skills and keep on working on rectifying mistakes but as a professional cricketer any bowler can have a bad day," Haris said to another question.

To a question of the fans' disappointment, he said they should never doubt that players had not tried their best even on a bad day.

"No player likes to be criticised, yes everyone has his opinion but like I said for us, there is no forgiveness. You might have 10 good matches and one bad game and everyone will remember the bad game," he rued.

Haris said he was open to playing Test cricket for his country.

"...I want to play Tests also for Pakistan. I am ready whenever the selectors or the Board want me for Tests but my only point is to inform us in advance so that we can go and prepare for red-ball cricket where you have to bowl a lot of overs in a day," he said.

