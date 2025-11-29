I do not have a definitive answer to India’s spin trouble: KL Rahul

Stand-in ODI skipper KL Rahul on Saturday conceded that Indian batters’ repeated struggles against spin, especially on home tracks, remain a concern but he didn’t have a “definitive answer” to the decline of their traditional strength.

His comment comes amid a worrying pattern of Indian batting line-up’s repeated buckling against spinners on home tracks in Test cricket over the last two seasons — once their fortress.

New Zealand in 2024 and then South Africa recently whitewashed India 3-0 and 2-0 respectively, on the back of relentless spin bowling led by left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel (NZ) and off-spinner Simon Harmer (SA) on pitches that had dollops of turn.

“We haven’t played spin well enough in the last couple of seasons. I really don’t know why we did it earlier and why we aren’t doing it now. I don’t have a definitive answer. All we can do is to look at how to get better individually and as a batting group,” Rahul said on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa here.

Rahul said the batters would have to explore technical and tactical adjustments and it would be a long haul.

“It won’t change overnight. We’ll look at what improvements we need and hopefully by the time the Sri Lanka and Australia series come around, we’ll be better prepared. We’ll also reach out to seniors who played spin exceptionally well,” he added.

Echoing the concern, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently said that India’s “pathetic” batting against spin has made them “probably one of the poorest spin-playing nations in the world.”

Rahul said Indian batters must individually “seek answers” and fine-tune their technique if they are to reclaim their traditional edge against spinners.

The skipper said he had not yet inspected the Ranchi surface but expected a good batting wicket going by past ODIs here.

“Historically, this is a good pitch for runs. We’ll assess it tomorrow and pick the team that gives us the best chance to win,” he said.

When asked about Virat Kohli’s intense training session, where the former captain focused heavily on strike rotation, Rahul acknowledged the significance of rotation of strike in the 50-overs format.

“In ODIs, singles are as important as boundaries. Virat is a master at that. We all keep learning from him. He’s excited to be back and his presence is always invaluable.”

With both Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning, Rahul said their influence was crucial in a dressing room looking to regain momentum after the Test series reversal.

“Their importance at any point is huge. To have senior players in the team obviously makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident.”

“Having their presence and experience helps out a lot of players in the dressing room and helps out the team. So, we are really happy that they are here.”

“Winning is the most important thing. So, that is what we are trying to focus on. Trying to forget what happened a week ago and focus on the game tomorrow and see how we can put in a collective performance,” he said.

Rahul also welcomed the return of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

“Jaddu has done the job for India time and again. His experience is huge for us,” he said.

Rahul said someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad was unlucky to miss out regularly due to a settled top-order but stressed that opportunities would come.

“Rutu is a top-class player. He will get his opportunity at some stage and we are looking forward to giving him the chance and letting him show what he can do and do the job for the team. There is never a question mark about his skill and how good he is as a player. It is just about the right opportunities and the right timing has come,” he said.

Rahul said the playing XI would be finalised later and he did not commit to giving a start to Rishabh Pant, though said he was good enough to play as a pure batter.

Going by the hints, it looks like Pant won’t be a part of the final XI. Rahul had kept wickets during the training session.

“He is someone who has been with the team for a long time and everyone has seen what he can and can’t do for the team. The players who are already in the team and who are coming to perform, sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity.”

“You will find out tomorrow who will be playing and who will be left behind. But obviously, he is good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he is in the 11th, then obviously he will take the gloves,” he noted.

Rahul, who would continue at No. 6, said India’s ODI focus remains on rhythm and tactical discipline.

“ODI cricket is about mindset. Everyone is good technically. It’s about reading situations better,” he said.

On MS Dhoni possibly attending the match in his hometown, Rahul said even the team gets energised by his presence.

“We all grew up watching MS. If he’s at the stadium, the players and the crowd both feel the buzz,” he said.